Rs 2,000, Rs 500 currency notes shower from Kolkata building during DRI raid, watch video

Bundles of currency were 'raining' in Kolkata’s central business district shocked many. When income tax raided a building in Kolkata’s central business district on Wednesday afternoon, there was a shower of crisp currency notes from the sixth floor. While DRI officials were conducting a search in a private office on that floor, people were throwing bundles of currency notes of denominations of Rs. 2,000, Rs. 500 and Rs. 100. Bundles were seen being pushed out of a window on the sixth floor with the help of a broom.

Watch: Bundles of money flying from a window. Amidst a raid being conducted by DRI Kolkata Zonal unit, office employees where raid was on throw bundles of money of denomination 500 & 2,000. Shocked public collect notes

As reported by news agency PTI, DRI sources said that its officials had gone to the office of a private company engaged in export-import activities located on that floor to conduct search operations for alleged evasion of duty.

"Later reinforcements were also sent," sources said, adding searches were on.

However, it cannot be definitely said that there was a relation between the search operations and the shower of currency notes on the street below, the sources replied when asked.

Police said investigations into the incident are on.