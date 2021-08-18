Row erupts after Tamil Nadu govt appoints non-Brahmins priests in temples, CM Stalin clarifies

Chennai: A major controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu after non-Brahmins were appointed as priests in two temples. The debate on social media is going on regarding this decision of Chief Minister MK Stalin. Stalin had to give clarification in this matter in the Legislative Assembly, saying that no serving priests of temples have been removed to make fresh appointments from all castes and action will be taken if such a case is presented with evidence.

Prior to the Chief Minister's statement, Hindu Religion and Charity Supply (HRCE) Minister PK Sekar Babu had said that no Brahmin priest has been targeted, adding that there has been no violation of any kind by appointing people of all castes as priests in the temples under his department. Stalin said that the appointment was made following the legal initiative of late Chief Minister Kalaignar, who wanted to remove the "thorns in the heart of Thanthai Periyar". Only those who have been trained to perform priestly duties in temples have been appointed.

Stalin said that some people are unable to tolerate this move and using social media as an attempt to derail this initiative. The word Kalaignar is used for the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi while the reformist leader EV Ramaswamy is known as Thanthai Periyar. 'Thorns in the heart of Thanthai Periyar' are used by the DMK to fulfill Periyar's dream of ensuring equal opportunity of worship in temples for all religions of Hinduism, irrespective of their caste.

In Tamil Nadu, many people are opposing this decision of the government, while some people are in favour of it. Regarding the objections, CM Stalin says that some people acted against this move either due to their political leanings, or they simply want to destroy this initiative while its goal is to bring social justice. The HRCE minister has opposed the decision to target Brahmin priests.

A section of the existing Brahmin priests is alleging that their services were abruptly terminated on Monday and new priests have been appointed in their place. To this allegation, Babu claimed, "Some Hindutva forces, who do not want others to move ahead in life, have started this mischievous campaign." The minister said, Kalaignar (as Karunanidhi is known) amended the HR&CE Act (in 1971) and did away with the traditional practice of hereditary appointment of priests to temples.

Two non-Brahmin priests P Maharajan and S Arunkumar have been appointed in temples in Madurai. The newly appointed priest Arun Kumar said, "I have been appointed as a priest in the Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple. I have completed the training of priest in 2007. I have been waiting for this appointment for the last 15 years."