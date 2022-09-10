Search icon
RJD's ex-MLC's son allegedly grabs Patna DSP's collar, tears his uniform

Incidentally, the incident took place hours after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed that he is not running "Jungle Raj but Janata Ka Raj".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 01:07 PM IST

RJD's ex-MLC's son allegedly grabs Patna DSP's collar, tears his uniform
Police generic (file)

Three people have been arrested by Patna's Pirbahore police after a mob led by RJD's ex-MLC Anwar Ahmed's son Asfer created a ruckus outside the local police station. The MLC's son had allegedly grabbed DSP Ashok Singh's collar and tore his uniform on Friday night. 

Singh said the police were investigating an incident in which some police personnel was beaten by local goons in Sabzibagh and Pirbahore area. They arrested two people in connection with the assault. They also detained a trader for questioning. 

On Friday evening, the officer said, Ahmed came with a crowd and abused policemen. He also misbehaved with the DSP. 

"We were ensuring that he was detained on the basis of suspicion but he was not ready to listen to me. We also said that if his guilt would not be proved, he would be released. He continued to abuse me and other cops and created a ruckus inside the police station," Singh said.

"We have arrested three persons in this connection and further investigation is on," he added.

However, Patna police were unable to book Ahmed for obstructing government officials from doing their duty apart from creating a ruckus inside the police station and misbehaving with cops.

Incidentally, the incident took place hours after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed that he is not running "Jungle Raj but Janata Ka Raj". He has called for a high-level meeting to assess the law and order situation in the state.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Jaiswal, the BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal questioned Nitish Kumar's claim of "Janata Ka Raj".

"What kind of Janata Ka Raj is this when the police themselves are not safe inside the police station?" he stated.

With inputs from IANS

