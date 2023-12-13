REVEALED: Identity of two persons who breached Lok Sabha security and sprayed gas in the House

According to the Delhi Police, the accused were protesting with coloured smoke outside the Parliament building.

The two persons, who jumped from the visitor's gallery in Lok Sabha, were identified as Sagar Sharma and D Manoranjan. In a post on X, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said, "Saw two young men unleash foul smelling yellow-coloured gas from canisters inside Parliament gallery. MPs rushed to grab these men. One person was raising some slogans. This raises serious questions on another aspect of the new Parliament building- security."

According to the Delhi Police, two other accused were protesting with coloured smoke outside the Parliament building. They were identified as Neelam Singh from Hisar in Haryana and Amol Shinde from Latur in Maharashtra.

The incident took place at 1 pm when Rajendra Agarwal was chairing the House. After the two persons jumped from the visitor's gallery, there was a slight commotion and the House was adjourned.

The men then kept on climbing the tables towards the Chair. However, he was caught by the security officials.

Agarwal then immediately announced the adjournment of the House till 2 pm.

The breach in the security came on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament Attack. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other parliamentarians paid their tributes to the security personnel who died in the 2001 Parliament attack.