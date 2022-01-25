Republic Day 2022: How to register, book e-seat to see parade at Rajpath - Details here

All preparations have been made for the Republic Day parade in the national capital keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic. Usually, people from far and wide come to witness the grand spectacle on Republic Day on Rajpath. However, because of the limited number of people this time, the government has taken the initiative to invite citizens to watch the live streaming of Republic Day celebrations.

Here's how to register/book e-seat:

Step 1: Go to the official website of MyGov or click here to visit MyGov website for Registrations to Watch Live Streaming of the Republic Day Parade 2022.

Step 2: After clicking the above link, the registration page will open.

Step 3: Enter all the details asked for on the registration page, then click the “Get OTP” button.

Step 4: Enter OTP and click on the “Verify OTP” button.

Step 5: After clicking the “Verify OTP” link, your certificate is generated.

Step 6: Download this certificate and you can share the same on social media.

As soon as the Republic Day parade starts, there will be a link on your phone, after clicking on which you can enjoy the parade sitting at home.