Renewal of International driving licence to become easier, Centre mulls changes in Motor Vehicles rules 1989

The central government is preparing to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Act 1989, for which the government has sought suggestions from the public. The Ministry of Transport has also issued a draft notification to amend the rule. The amendment in the rules will help Indians living abroad.

According to the current rule, it is difficult for Indians living abroad to renew an International Driving Permit or International Driving Licence. They have to come to India for the renewal. But after the amendment, renewal can be applied from a foreign country without the mandatory requirements of a medical certificate and a valid visa.

The Centre has constantly been receiving complaints from Indians living abroad on the lack of a mechanism to renew International Driving Licence. Therefore new amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Act 1989 are being brought by the government to make the system of renewal easier.

Also read Change in rules of driving licences, LPG connections and motor vehicles from 1 October

After the amendment in the Motor Vehicle Act 1989, Indians living in foreign countries will be able to apply through the Indian Embassies in the country and the web portal.

Meanwhile, the government on October 1, 2020, had made some changes in the motor vehicles rules. According to the new changes, a hard copy of RC, driving licence is not required. One can opt to carry digital copies of RC, DL, PUC on the M-Parivahan app. All driving licences and E-challans will be available on the website of the transport department. The new rule also mentions that a fine of Rs 5000 will be levied if caught talking on the phone while driving.