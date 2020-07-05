'Reminds me of Bagheera in Mowgli': Netizens mesmerised by amazing pictures of rare black panther

Photos of a black panther roaming the jungles of of Kabini, Karnataka, India has taken the Internet by storm. The pictures was shared by the Twitter handle Earth and has garnered 83.7 K likes and 21.5 K retweets.

The Netizens were mesmerised by the pictures of the black panther, looking majestic as it roamed the forests with an air of certitude. One of the photos shared by the Twitter handle shows the panther peeking directly at the camera from behind the tree.

A black panther roaming in the jungles of Kabini, India. pic.twitter.com/UT8zodvv0m — Earth (@earth) July 4, 2020

Reportedly, the photos were taken by Indian wildlife photographer Shaaz Jung in 2019. The images were also shared by him on his Instagram page. Jung spends years tracking down various big cats in jungles across the country.

"Shaaz Jung is a naturalist, big cat tracker, professional wildlife photographer and cinematographer. Having studied Economics at Utrecht University, Shaaz left the corporate world to follow his passion. He helped establish eco-friendly wildlife camps in South India and East Africa where he now runs specialized guided tours. His camp in South India is known as The Bison," his website-shaazjung.com states.

He comes from from the royal family of Bhopal, Pataudi and the Paigahs of Hyderabad.

Shaaz studied Economics at Utrecht University in Europe. Instead of taking up a corporate career, he followed his childhood passion to wildlife photography.

According to the website, he spent years tracking big cats, and various other animals in Kabini.

Here is how twitter reacted to these amazing pictures of the black panther:

