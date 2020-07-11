'Reflection of students' ability': HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' backs UGC guidelines, holding end-term exams

He said the SOPs have been prepared to avoid any inconvenience to the students.

Ever since the central government decided to resume conducting the final-year examinations amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, criticisms have been raised online against the Ministry for Human Resource Development (MHRD) for allegedly putting the lives of students at risk, especially since the virus continues to spread like wildfire in the country.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday defended the decision by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the MHRD to hold the end-of-term exams, stressing on the fact that educational evaluation of students is a very important milestone in any educational system.

"Performance in examinations gives students confidence and satisfaction, It is a reflection of their ability, performance, and reliability that is essential for global acceptance,” the minister said.

In a series of tweets on this day, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the HRD Ministry has prepared a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in association with Home Ministry and Health Ministry, for conducting examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the SOPs have been prepared to avoid any inconvenience to the students.

"The Ministry of Human Resource Development has prepared a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in association with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health for conducting examinations with precaution due to COVID-19 status," he said, adding that it is paramount to ensure students' health.

"Safety, fairness, and equal opportunity for exams are important. Ensuring the academic credibility, career opportunities, and future progress of students is also important," he added.

In wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown from March 25, schools, colleges and other educational institutions have remained closed.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that schools, colleges, educational/training institutions will be opened after consultation with States and UTs during the second phase of Unlock 1.

(With ANI inputs)