RCB Unbox Event, IPL 2024: When and where to watch, ticket price, celebrities list and more

Ahead of IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bangalore will host the unboxing event which is set to take place in Bengaluru today (March 19).

Social media feeds are flooded with the appreciation of RCB after its women’s team scripted history by clinching their maiden WPL title on Sunday. Ahead of IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bangalore will host the unboxing event which is set to take place in Bengaluru today (March 19).

Every year, RCB organises the unboxing event ahead of the IPL seasons. The event aims to promote fan engagement where the RCB fans come close to their heroes. During this event, RCB also launch their jerseys and introduce players. In their first event which took place in 2022, they announced Faf Du Plessis as their new captain. Last year, the franchise honoured Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers for this significant contribution to the Bengaluru-based franchise in the past.

When and Where is the RCB Unbox Event?

The RCB Unbox Event will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on March 19 (today). The event is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where can I buy the tickets for the RCB Unbox Event?

Fans can buy the tickets from the RCB website. Ticket range from Rs 800 to Rs 4000. Remember, one person may choose to book six tickets in a single login.

RCB Unbox Event live streaming details

Fans can also watch the event from the comfort of their home on Royal Challengers Bangalore’s official YouTube channel.

Celebrities to perform in the RCB Unbox Event

The event will see many big celebrities attending and performing. As per reports, celebrities who will light up the event with their performances are DJ Alan Walker, Raghu Dixit, Brodha V, Jordindian, Neeti Mohan, Barfi, and Katcheri.