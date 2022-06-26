Rashmi Thackeray speaking to Shiv Sena MLAs' wives? All you need to know about Uddhav Thackeray's wife

Rashmi Thackeray was born in a middle-class family.

Rashmi Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray's wife, has spoken to the wives of many rebel MLAs, who have been camping in Guwahati under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, reports said. The Uddhav Thackeray faction, currently fighting the rebellion, is in touch with over 20 rebels, Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said recently. It is not known what she spoke to the rebels' wives about.

Recently, Uddhav Thackeray's son and Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray had quoted his mother. "Had Congress, NCP betrayed us, it wouldn't have been a surprise. But the Shiv Sainiks whom we trusted betrayed us," he said, according to ABP News.

Who is Rashmi Thackeray?

Rashmi Thackeray is the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and mother of Aditya Thackeray. She was the editor of Saamna and Marmik.

Rashmi Thackeray was born in a middle-class family. Her father Madhav Patankar runs a small business in Dombivli. She completed her graduation in commerce from Mulund's Vaze College. She worked as a contractual employee of the Life Insurance Corporation of India.

According to some reports, she met Uddhav Thackeray when he was a student of the city's JJ college. She was a friend of Thackeray's sister Jayvanti. The couple got married in 1989.

Some reports say that it was Rashmi Thackeray who convinced Uddhav to join politics.

The couple have two sons, Aaditya Thackeray and Tejas Thackeray. Tejas Thackeray is a photographer like his father.

Reportedly Rashmi Thackeray pushed Aaditya Thackeray to contest elections. He later became the first member of the family to win the polls. She is fondly called by Shiv Sena members as 'Vahinisaheb'.