Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express likely to start from April 25, route, train timings revealed

Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express train is likely to run 6 days a week and cover the distance within 6 hours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express likely to start from April 25, route, train timings revealed (file photo)

Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat: Indian Railways is likely to launch a new Vande Bharat Express train from Ranchi (Jharkhand) to Patna (Bihar). With the semi-high speed train, the journey between the two cities will be covered in 6 hours. The road distance between Ranchi and Patna is around 340 km. The train is likely to start on April 25, Dainik Bhaskar reported. 
 
This train will be run on the new route between Ranchi and Patna. The train will go to Patna via Ranchi, Tatisilwai, BIT Mesra, Barkakana, and Hazaribagh. The Vande Bharat train will leave Ranchi at 7:30 am and reach Patna at 2 pm. From Patna, it will leave at 3:30 pm, and reach Ranchi at 10:30 pm.

According to reports, this Vande Bharat train will run 6 days a week between Ranchi to Patna. This will be the first Vande Bharat train from Jharkhand. South Eastern Railway officials have been asked to be prepared for the preparations to run Vande Bharat between Ranchi and Patna. Along with this, training is also being given to loco pilots and crew members to run Vande Bharat trains.

An official of the ministry said that almost an agreement has been reached on running Vande Bharat between Ranchi-Patna. The maintenance of this train will be done at Hatia yard. The primary maintenance of this train will be done in Ranchi. Whereas, secondary maintenance will be done in Patna.  

The government has plans to run 75 Vande Bharat trains in the country. Jharkhand may get three such trains. Vande Bharat trains are likely to run between Ranchi and Howrah by replacing the Shatabdi Express.

