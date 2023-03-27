RKMP-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Train will take 1.25 hours less than Shatabdi to travel 708 km, check proposed schedule

File Photo/Representative Image

The proposed schedule of Madhya Pradesh's first Vande Bharat Express has been finalised. This train will run between Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati station (RKMP) and New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi can flag it off in Bhopal on April 1, 2023. On the instructions of the Prime Minister's Office, the officers of West-Central Railway Zone and Bhopal Division have started preparing for the same. The fare of this train can be up to 10% more than that of the Shatabdi Express. A formal announcement about the same is yet to be made.

Railway officials said that the RKMP-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train will run for the whole week except for Saturday as maintenance of train racks will be on Saturday. Rail sources have expressed the possibility of starting another Vande Bharat Express from RKMP to New Delhi as well as between Jabalpur and Indore.

RKMP-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express Train will take 1.25 hours less than Shatabdi Express to travel 708 km

RKMP-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express Train will initially run at a speed of 90 km/hr in both directions. With this, it will complete the total one-way journey of 708 km in about 7 hours and 45 minutes. In this way, it will cover the distance to its destination about one and a half hours earlier than the Shatabdi Express.

Know the proposed schedule, first stoppage will be in Agra

RKMP to New Delhi

Station: RKMP

Departure Time: 5:55 am

Stoppage: Departure

Station: Bhopal

Departure Time: 6:07 am

Stoppage: Nil

Station: Bina

Departure Time: 7:50 am

Stoppage: Nil

Station: Jhansi

Departure Time: 9:30 am

Stoppage: Nil

Station: Agra

Departure Time: 11:40-11:45 am

Stoppage: 5 minutes

Station: New Delhi

Departure Time: 1:45 pm

Stoppage:v Destination

New Delhi to RKMP

Station: New Delhi

Departure Time: 2:45 pm

Stoppage: Destination

Station: Agra

Departure Time: 4:45-4:50 pm

Stoppage: 5 minutes

Station: Bhopal

Departure Time: 6:55 pm

Stoppage: Nil

Station: Bina

Departure Time: 8:40 pm

Stoppage: Nil

Station: Jhansi

Departure Time: 10:20 pm

Stoppage: Nil

Station: RKMP

Departure Time: 10:45 pm

Stoppage: Destination.