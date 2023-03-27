Search icon
RKMP-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Train will take 1.25 hours less than Shatabdi to travel 708 km, check proposed schedule

RKMP-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express Train will initially run at a speed of 90 km/hr in both directions. With this, it will complete the total one-way journey of 708 km in about 7 hours and 45 minutes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

File Photo/Representative Image

The proposed schedule of Madhya Pradesh's first Vande Bharat Express has been finalised. This train will run between Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati station (RKMP) and New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi can flag it off in Bhopal on April 1, 2023. On the instructions of the Prime Minister's Office, the officers of West-Central Railway Zone and Bhopal Division have started preparing for the same. The fare of this train can be up to 10% more than that of the Shatabdi Express. A formal announcement about the same is yet to be made. 

Railway officials said that the RKMP-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train will run for the whole week except for Saturday as maintenance of train racks will be on Saturday. Rail sources have expressed the possibility of starting another Vande Bharat Express from RKMP to New Delhi as well as between Jabalpur and Indore.

RKMP-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express Train will initially run at a speed of 90 km/hr in both directions. With this, it will complete the total one-way journey of 708 km in about 7 hours and 45 minutes. In this way, it will cover the distance to its destination about one and a half hours earlier than the Shatabdi Express. 

Know the proposed schedule, first stoppage will be in Agra

RKMP to New Delhi 

Station: RKMP
Departure Time: 5:55 am 
Stoppage: Departure

Station: Bhopal
Departure Time: 6:07 am
Stoppage: Nil

Station: Bina
Departure Time: 7:50 am
Stoppage: Nil

Station: Jhansi
Departure Time: 9:30 am
Stoppage: Nil 

Station: Agra
Departure Time: 11:40-11:45 am
Stoppage: 5 minutes

Station: New Delhi
Departure Time: 1:45 pm
Stoppage:v Destination

New Delhi to RKMP 

Station: New Delhi
Departure Time: 2:45 pm
Stoppage: Destination

Station: Agra
Departure Time: 4:45-4:50 pm
Stoppage: 5 minutes

Station: Bhopal
Departure Time: 6:55 pm
Stoppage: Nil

Station: Bina
Departure Time: 8:40 pm
Stoppage: Nil

Station: Jhansi
Departure Time: 10:20 pm
Stoppage: Nil

Station: RKMP
Departure Time: 10:45 pm
Stoppage: Destination.

