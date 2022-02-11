Ramdas Athawale points out mistakes in Shashi Tharoor's tweet, JNU gets a mention

A funny 'tweet war' broke between Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday. And to everyone's dismay it was none other than Union Minister Ramdas Athawale giving a lesson or two on English to Shashi Tharoor, who is known for his command over the language.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP posted a photo on Twitter of the Lok Sabha when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was replying to the discussion on Union Budget 2022. Pointing out to Athawale, who can be seen in the photo, Tharoor said Athawale's 'stunned and incredulous expression' proves that even the treasury bench can't believe the Finance Minister's claims about the economy and her Budget.

This did not go down too well with the Union Minister. He was quick to respond. Replying to the tweet, Ramdas Athawale pointed out the spelling errors that the MP had made, giving Twitter users a field day, for word wizard Shashi Tharoor being at the receiving end.

"Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements," Athawale tweeted correcting the typos on Shashi Tharoor's tweet. He further wrote, "It's not 'Bydget' but BUDGET. Also, not rely but reply! Well, we understand!"

I stand corrected, Ramdas ji. Careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English!

But while you're on a roll, there's someone at JNU who could benefit from your tuition..... February 10, 2022

Tharoor took this in his stride and replied back by acknowledged the spelling mistakes and attributing them to careless typing. However, the most funny part was that in this entire war of words JNU was dragged into it. He replied, "Careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English! But while you are on a roll, there's someone at JNU who could benefit from your tuition."

Tharoor's tweet was in an oblique reference to JNU's new Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipadi Pandit, whose press release drew flak for grammatical mistakes. While whosoever scored better in this 'tweet war', one thing is for sure, Twitter users had a great fun seeing Athawale giving English lessons to Shashi Tharoor.