Ram Temple: Bhoomi Poojan likely to take place on August 5, PM Modi may visit Ayodhya to attend

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra meeting is scheduled for 3 pm in Ayodhya on Saturday.

A meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, the trust which is tasked with the construction of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, is scheduled to take place on Saturday (July 18) in which the date for 'Bhoomi Pujan' is to be finalised.

According to sources quoted by Zee News, the Bhoomi Pujan may take place on August 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been invited to visit Ayodhya to attend the Bhoomi Pujan. However, the Trust is yet to get a response on it.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra meeting is scheduled for 3 pm in Ayodhya on Saturday. 12 of the 15 trustees will be present at the meeting, while three will attend the online meeting.

The meeting will be attended by chairman of the trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, trust general secretary Champat Rai, construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra, trustee Yugpurush Paramanand Giri Maharaj, trustee Vimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, Dr Anil Mishra, Kameshwar Choupal, Mahant Dinendra Das, Additional Secretary, Home, Government of India nominated member Gyanesh Kumar IAS, Additional Chief Secretary Uttar Pradesh nominated member Awanish Awasthi IAS and Ayodhya District Magistrate ex-officio member Anuja Kumar Jha will attend the meeting.

Senior Advocates K Parasaran, Swami Vasudevananda Saraswati Maharaj and Swami Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Ji Maharaj will also attend the online meeting.

Agenda of the meeting

1. The agenda of PM Modi's programme will be discussed at the Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Area Trust meeting today.

2. There will be a discussion on organizing the event keeping in mind the social distancing norms.

3. Discussion the nature and specific aspects related to starting the construction work of the temple.

4. The design of the temple will also be discussed today.

5. Apart from ram mandir, the PMO will also be apprised of the roadmap for the development of Ayodhya.

6. There will be a discussion on the donations received so far for the Ram Mandir, the bank account for the same, and the creation of a transparent system of donations.