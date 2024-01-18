Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha': Half-day in all government offices across India on January 22

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is scheduled for Monday.

Ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22, the Centre has announced that all central government offices across the country will remain closed for half a day on Monday, January 22. "The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024," it a Personnel Ministry order issued on Thursday said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is scheduled for Monday. The ceremony is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When contacted, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh told PTI that the decision has been taken in view of the "overwhelming" public sentiments. "There was a huge public demand across the country regarding this. Decision on half-day closure of central government offices on January 22 has been taken in view of overwhelming public sentiments," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)