Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha': Half-day in all government offices across India on January 22

Headlines

Meet man, an Indian, who has more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, his net worth is....

Gujarat: Six students die as boat overturns in lake near Vadodara

'Broke the opening pair that...': Ramiz Raja slams PAK team management for splitting Babar-Rizwan combination

Virat Kohli's spectacular fielding effort finds resemblance with Bumrah's bowling action, ICC shares pic

'Kaha gayi Ankita jo Mannara ko...': Netizens slam Vicky Jain for sharing tight hug with Ayesha Khan in Bigg Boss 17

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Committed to take forward partnership…’: India on Maldives row

Meet man, an Indian, who has more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, his net worth is....

'Broke the opening pair that...': Ramiz Raja slams PAK team management for splitting Babar-Rizwan combination

Best foods to reduce uric acid levels 

10 films Madhuri Dixit rejected, including 6 blockbusters

AI imagines popular female singers as males

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton, Hospitalised For Up To Two Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony: Know About Chandrakant Sompura, Man Behind Ram Mandir's Structure

Not Sushmita Sen, but this National Award-winning actress was first choice for Aarya, she rejected due to…

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer: Shahid Kapoor falls in love with robot Kriti, trains her to be perfect bahu

This actor's Bollywood journey is now a case study in UK; it's not Irrfan, Priyanka, Deepika, Shah Rukh, Aishwarya

HomeIndia

India

Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha': Half-day in all government offices across India on January 22

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is scheduled for Monday.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 03:48 PM IST

article-main
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22, the Centre has announced that all central government offices across the country will remain closed for half a day on Monday, January 22. "The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024," it a Personnel Ministry order issued on Thursday said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is scheduled for Monday. The ceremony is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When contacted, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh told PTI that the decision has been taken in view of the "overwhelming" public sentiments. "There was a huge public demand across the country regarding this. Decision on half-day closure of central government offices on January 22 has been taken in view of overwhelming public sentiments," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pakistan military conducts retaliatory strikes against Iran: Reports

School teacher grooves to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students, viral video wins internet

Watch: India's pioneer in the NBA, 'Giant' Satnam Singh transforms into a chokeslam artist

Baking soda vs baking powder: Know difference

Meet Sumit Nagal, 26-year-old tennis player shining at Australian Open, leaves star player…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE