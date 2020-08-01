Headlines

HomeIndia

India

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes away

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passed away on Saturday at the age of 64. The veteran politician had been at ill health for a while now and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore over the last couple of months.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2020, 05:15 PM IST

Singh was a veteran leader of the Samajwadi Party and a member of the Rajya Sabha. In 2010, he resigned from all the posts of the Samajwadi Party and was later expelled from the party by its chief, Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Six years ago, it was reported that Amar Singh had been suffering from kidney-related complications and was receiving treatment for the same in Dubai. However, he later returned to political life in 2016, when he was elected to Rajya Sabha with support from Samajwadi Party even after facing stiff opposition from a section of the party including the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

According to reports, Amar Singh passed away while battling a kidney ailment.

 

 

