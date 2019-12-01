Rajnath Singh reiterates Centre's commitment for countrywide NRC, Ram temple

Headlines

Himachal weather update: Met warns of heavy rain in state from August 22-24

SSC CGL, MTS, and Havaldar Recruitment 2023 result soon: Know how to check, official website, other details

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh shine as India defeat Ireland by 33 runs, lead series 2-0

Opposition INDIA alliance logo likely to be unveiled during Mumbai meet on August 31

Sunny Deol's spokesperson reacts to reports of bank auctioning actor's villa: 'The issue will be resolved'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Himachal weather update: Met warns of heavy rain in state from August 22-24

SSC CGL, MTS, and Havaldar Recruitment 2023 result soon: Know how to check, official website, other details

Opposition INDIA alliance logo likely to be unveiled during Mumbai meet on August 31

Benefits of weightlifting for women

AI imagines Harry Potter stars as Pirates of the Caribbean

10 foods to prevent and combat brain fog

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Russia’s Luna-25 moon fails, crashes into lunar surface; all eyes on Chandrayaan-3 now

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

“China’s army has entered here…” Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Sunny Deol's spokesperson reacts to reports of bank auctioning actor's villa: 'The issue will be resolved'

Sunny Deol's Maa Tujhhe Salaam gets sequel after Gadar 2's grand success, poster gets mixed reactions from netizens

Viral video: After Jailer success, Rajinikanth offers prayers at Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya

HomeIndia

India

Rajnath Singh reiterates Centre's commitment for countrywide NRC, Ram temple

Singh was addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Bokaro when he made the statement. Polls are ongoing in the state and the first phase has already concluded on Saturday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2019, 06:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday reiterated BJP-led Centre's commitment to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, adding that a grand Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya at the birthplace of 'Ramlala'.

Singh was addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Bokaro when he made the statement. Polls are ongoing in the state and the first phase has already concluded on Saturday.

Speaking on the NRC, Singh said, "We will implement NRC across all states of the country. Every Indian has a right to know who the illegal immigrants are in their land. Some parties find our fault in this as well, they accuse us of being communal".

The minister also talked about the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, stating that the BJP will fulfill the long-pending promise that it has made in every manifesto. 

"We are going to build a grand temple of Lord Ram at the birthplace of Ramlalla, as promised by us in every manifesto. Some parties used to mock us on this promise, but now no one can stop us from building the temple," he said.

Last month, the Supreme Court in a historic decision, ruled in favour of the Temple at the 2.77-acre disputed site in Ayodhya, closing the decades-old case. The court had directed the Centre to set up a trust to complete the task.

He expressed confidence that the BJP will retain power in Jharkhand with full majority.

"It has become evident after the first phase of polling in Jharkhand that the BJP will form government in the state with full majority. No one can point fingers at BJP's prime minister, ministers or chief ministers that they are corrupt," he said.

In the first phase of Jharkhand elections on November 30, a voter turnout of 62.8% was recorded. Rest of the four phases are scheduled for December 6, December 12, December 16, and December 20.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

New Covid variant BA 2.86 causes concern, know how it is different from 'Eris' EG.5

SSC CGL, MTS, and Havaldar Recruitment 2023 result soon: Know how to check, official website, other details

'I request State, Central government to help': Asian Games silver medalist Dutee Chand to appeal against 4-year dope ban

'Claim of China not taking one inch of our land not true': Rahul Gandhi hits out PM Modi

India, China hold Major General level talks ahead of PM Modi-Xi meet in South Africa

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE