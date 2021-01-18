Rajinikanth’s fan club says their members are free to join any political party

An announcement from Actor Rajinikanth’s unified fan club has said that their members are free to join other political parties if they wished. It added that they could join any party of their choice, after submitting their resignation to the Rajini Makkal Mandram.

This announcement comes after a few RMM functionaries joined the DMK.

“Even if they join other political parties, our members must keep in mind that those who leave also are always the fans of our beloved leader Rajinikanth” stated the letter from RMM leader VM Sudhakar.

Citing health concerns, Rajinikanth had backed out from making his highly anticipated political announcement on December 31, last year. Instead, on December 29, the actor shared a statement about the prevalent health risks(blood pressure fluctuation) he faces and how it could affect his transplanted kidney.

Following that announcement by the actor, his disgruntled fans have expressed sorrow and had even held a demonstration demanding that the actor re-consider his decision. However, Rajini stood his ground to say 'no means no' and that his health took precedence over all else.

On December 3 last year, he had said that it was time to change the fate of Tamil Nadu and that it was now or never. Regarding the risks posed by Covid-19 he also said that there wouldn’t be anyone happier than himself, if something untoward happened to him while working for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

It was on December 31, 2017, that Rajinikanth had announced his decision to float a political party to practice 'spiritual politics' and contest all 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu in 2021.