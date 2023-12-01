Headlines

Rajasthan Exit Poll Results 2023: Pollsters predict BJP's edge over Congress, CM Ashok Gehlot likely to lose power

IND vs AUS weather update: Will rain wash out India vs Australia 4th T20I match in Raipur

New SIM card rules to be implemented from today; here is everything to know

Stubble burning drops by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment Ministry

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan stopped for security check at Mumbai airport, his reaction wins the internet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AUS weather update: Will rain wash out India vs Australia 4th T20I match in Raipur

New SIM card rules to be implemented from today; here is everything to know

Stubble burning drops by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment Ministry

Indian batters with most sixes in ODIs

Tallest WWE wrestlers of all time 

Youngest captains in IPL history 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Sandeep Reddy Vanga addresses Rashmika Mandanna getting trolled for viral Animal scene: ‘Keeping it in trailer has...'

Sheezan Khan joins Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Mann in Chand Jalne Laga, discusses his character: 'I’m certain that...'

Khushi Kapoor brutally trolled for her ‘absurd’ outfit at fashion event: ‘Giving crow vibes…’

HomeIndia

India

Rajasthan Exit Poll Results 2023: Pollsters predict BJP's edge over Congress, CM Ashok Gehlot likely to lose power

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Key seats in focus for political shifts and strategic battles include Sardarpura, Tonk, Jhalarapatan, Nathdwara, Jhunjhunu, Jhotwara, Kota North, and Churu.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 08:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After the conclusion of the elections of Telangana on Thursday, the results of various exit polls were out. The numbers seem to put the BJP ahead of the Congress in Rajasthan, which went to the polls on November 25.

The Congress expresses confidence in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot retaining leadership in the state, citing welfare programs like the Chiranjeevi Scheme and affordable LPG cylinders.

The BJP, relying on anti-incumbency sentiments and internal party conflicts within the Congress, hopes to continue the state's tradition of electing a new administration every five years. The Rajasthan assembly elections were conducted on November 25 in a single phase.

During the intense campaign, the Congress emphasised the achievements of the Ashok Gehlot administration and the seven guarantees they promised. In contrast, the BJP criticized Congress on issues such as paper leaks, appeasement, crime against women, and corruption.

Key seats in focus for political shifts and strategic battles include Sardarpura, Tonk, Jhalarapatan, Nathdwara, Jhunjhunu, Jhotwara, Kota North, and Churu. Polstrat predicts 100 to 110 seats for the BJP, 90 to 100 seats for Congress, and 5 to 15 seats for others.

CVoter projections indicate that the BJP is expected to secure the most seats in Rajasthan, with an estimated 94 to 114 seats, while Congress is anticipated to secure 71 to 91 seats. Other parties are expected to claim the remaining 9 to 19 seats.

According to Axis My India's prediction, Congress is expected to garner 86–106 seats, BJP is expected to win 80–100 seats, and additional parties will claim 9–10 seats.

CNX predicts BJP winning 80–90 seats, Congress securing 94–104 seats, and other parties claiming 14–18 seats.

Matrize forecasts Congress to get between 65 and 75 seats, with BJP projected to secure 115 to 130 seats. Other parties are expected to bring in 12 to 19 seats.

Based on Poll of Polls predictions, Congress is expected to bag 81 to 95 seats, BJP is predicted to secure 96 to 109 seats, and other parties are anticipated to secure 10–18 seats.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Brave rescue effort frees poisonous snake stuck in beverage can

Meet Gabbar Singh Negi, worker who spent 17 days inside tunnel, hailed as hero by PM Modi

India achieved the extraordinary during its G20 presidency: PM Modi

Stubble burning drops by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment Ministry

India forms high-level probe panel after US flags security concerns

MORE

MOST VIEWED

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE