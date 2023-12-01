Rajasthan Exit Poll Results 2023: Pollsters predict BJP's edge over Congress, CM Ashok Gehlot likely to lose power

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Key seats in focus for political shifts and strategic battles include Sardarpura, Tonk, Jhalarapatan, Nathdwara, Jhunjhunu, Jhotwara, Kota North, and Churu.

After the conclusion of the elections of Telangana on Thursday, the results of various exit polls were out. The numbers seem to put the BJP ahead of the Congress in Rajasthan, which went to the polls on November 25.

The Congress expresses confidence in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot retaining leadership in the state, citing welfare programs like the Chiranjeevi Scheme and affordable LPG cylinders.

The BJP, relying on anti-incumbency sentiments and internal party conflicts within the Congress, hopes to continue the state's tradition of electing a new administration every five years. The Rajasthan assembly elections were conducted on November 25 in a single phase.

During the intense campaign, the Congress emphasised the achievements of the Ashok Gehlot administration and the seven guarantees they promised. In contrast, the BJP criticized Congress on issues such as paper leaks, appeasement, crime against women, and corruption.

Key seats in focus for political shifts and strategic battles include Sardarpura, Tonk, Jhalarapatan, Nathdwara, Jhunjhunu, Jhotwara, Kota North, and Churu. Polstrat predicts 100 to 110 seats for the BJP, 90 to 100 seats for Congress, and 5 to 15 seats for others.

CVoter projections indicate that the BJP is expected to secure the most seats in Rajasthan, with an estimated 94 to 114 seats, while Congress is anticipated to secure 71 to 91 seats. Other parties are expected to claim the remaining 9 to 19 seats.

According to Axis My India's prediction, Congress is expected to garner 86–106 seats, BJP is expected to win 80–100 seats, and additional parties will claim 9–10 seats.

CNX predicts BJP winning 80–90 seats, Congress securing 94–104 seats, and other parties claiming 14–18 seats.

Matrize forecasts Congress to get between 65 and 75 seats, with BJP projected to secure 115 to 130 seats. Other parties are expected to bring in 12 to 19 seats.

Based on Poll of Polls predictions, Congress is expected to bag 81 to 95 seats, BJP is predicted to secure 96 to 109 seats, and other parties are anticipated to secure 10–18 seats.