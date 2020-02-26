Headlines

India

Rajasthan: 24 dead after bus falls into river in Bundi, CM Gehlot announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to kin

According to reports, 28 people were travelling in the bus, on their way to a wedding party.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 26, 2020, 09:09 PM IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased who met their fate in a bus accident earlier in the day.

A private bus plunged into the Mej river in the Lakheri area of Rajasthan's Bundi district, killing 24 people and injuring five, news agency ANI had reported.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident in Bundi in which about 24 people have lost lives after the bus fell into river Mej. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. I wish a speedy recovery to all injured," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had tweeted earlier in the day.

 

 

According to reports, 28 people were travelling in the bus, on their way to a wedding party. While ferrying across a bridge over the river which did not have any railings or supports, the driver suddenly lost his balance and the bus fell into the river, killing most of the passengers.

