17-year-old NEET student from UP found dead in Kota, 17th case so far

Mohit came to Kota earlier this year and was preparing for NEET after enrolling at a coaching centre. He was found dead this morning.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

A 17-year-old student preparing for medical exams died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota. The deceased has been identified as Manjot Chhabra, hailing from Uttar Pradesh. 

Mohit came to Kota earlier this year and was preparing for NEET after enrolling at a coaching centre. He was found dead this morning. 

The number of suicide cases have gone up in the education hub to 17th. 

The incident has brought attention to the troubling incidence of student suicides at Kota once more. Thousands of students from all over the nation swarm to this well-known educational centre each year to be ready for difficult examinations that will grant them admission to the best engineering and medical schools in the nation.

Last year, 15 students died in Kota and this year numbers have already gone up to 17. 

Kota has been making headlines for students attempting suicide due to a lot of stress of examinations. 

