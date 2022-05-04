'If someone has complaint about Hindu religion...': Raj Thackeray shares Bal Thackeray's speech on loudspeakers

Raj Thackeray today vowed that the agitation will not stop until loudspeakers are removed from mosques.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday morning shared a speech by the late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on Twitter, showing the iconic right-wing leader passionately speaking against loudspeakers at mosques. With the video, the MNS chief, against whom a case has been registered for calling all Hindus to blare Hanuman Chalisa from loudspeakers to counter azaan at mosques, appears to reinforce his contention that he is the true champion of Bal Thackeray's pro-Hindutva activism, not his cousin, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"We (Shiv Sena) will not stop until we are successful in preventing the people from offering namaz on roads when we form the government in Maharashtra. If someone has any complaint about the Hindu religion, then they can come to us, and we will solve the issue. Loudspeakers will be removed from the mosques," Bal Thackeray said in the video posted by Raj Thackeray.

On April 12, Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum to the Shiv Sena-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, else MNS workers would play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday ordered the police to take all measures to maintain law and order and not wait for anyone's order.

However, despite the police bandobast, Hanuman Chalisa was played on loudspeakers at several places on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police detained several MNS workers who had gathered outside Raj Thackeray's house. In Pune, nine MNS workers were detained.

"It's not only about mosques, there are several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running. I have already made it clear that it's (illegal loudspeakers) not a religious issue but a social issue...We want peace in the state. What actions you're (police) taking on those 135 mosques that violated SC guidelines today. You (police) are only taking action against our workers," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

