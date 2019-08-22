Trending#

Raj Thackeray appears before ED, section 144 imposed at several places in Mumbai

Raj Thackeray was summoned in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) loan to Kohinoor CTNL.


MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Photo: Aadesh Pokhare Choudhari

Source

ANI

Updated: Aug 22, 2019, 12:53 PM IST

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) appeared before it on Thursday and is being questioned by the law enforcement body.  

Raj Thackeray was summoned in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) loan to Kohinoor CTNL.

Meanwhile, taking precautionary measures if protest by MNS workers takes place, the Mumbai Police has imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in several areas of the city ahead of Raj Thackeray's questioning by the ED.

Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits an assembly of more than four persons in an area, has been imposed in localities under Marine Drive, MRA Marg, Dadar, and Azad Maidan police stations.

The police stations where the prohibitory orders are imposed are areas close to the ED office, MNS leader Raj Thackeray's residence and MNS office in Dadar West area.

Earlier in the day, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande was also detained by Mumbai police.

MNS had previously announced a protest against ED summon to Thackeray but later the protest was called off following party chief's appeal for peace and harmony.

However, despite MNS calling off their protest, the police is maintaining tight vigil around ED office and has beefed up security in nearby areas.

Large numbers of security personnel have been deployed near the probe agency's office to maintain law and order situation.

The ED is probing the alleged irregularities pertaining to IL&FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters. Kohinoor CTNL is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar (West) in Mumbai.

