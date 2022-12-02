Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

‘Rahul Gandhi looks beautiful but…’: Himanta Sarma slams Congress leader for ‘looking like Saddam Hussein’

Doubling down on his previous comments about Rahul Gandhi, Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated that the Congress leader looked like Saddam Hussein.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 06:45 AM IST

‘Rahul Gandhi looks beautiful but…’: Himanta Sarma slams Congress leader for ‘looking like Saddam Hussein’
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo)

Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is known to be openly critical and outlandish for his views on the Congress party, stoked a row once again after he compared opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s looks to those of Saddam Hussein.

Justifying his comment made on Gandhi earlier, Himanta Sarma said that he has not commented on the actions of Rahul Gandhi, only his looks. Earlier, the Assam CM made a controversial comment about how "Rahul Gandhi, with his beard, looks like Saddam Hussein".

Doubling down on his comment about Gandhi, Sarma told media house NDTV, “I only said looks.” The BJP leader further said, “Rahul looks beautiful. He is a glamourous person. But, as of now, you compare photos (of Saddam Hussein and him), and see for yourself.”

Congress had previously called Sarma a troll for his comments on the appearance of Rahul Gandhi. To this, the Assam chief minister said that he has “only given advice” to Rahul Gandhi, saying that if he cuts his beard he will look like Jawaharlal Nehru.

Last month, Himanta Biswa Sarma compared the new look of Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra to Saddam Hussein, saying that it would be better for the Congress leader if he tried to look like Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru or Mahatma Gandhi.

Saddam Hussein was the President of Iraq and was responsible for the Gulf War. He was widely criticized for his move to violently invade his neighbouring countries Iran and Kuwait. He was later hanged to death after being guilty of several crimes against humanity.

Rahul Gandhi is not the only topic Himanta Biswa Sarma touched on during his NDTV interview, but he also opened up on the concept of Love Jihad, in context with the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

“Hindus are peace-loving. They do not indulge in rioting. Hindus as a community do not even believe in jihad. The Hindu community will never indulge in rioting,” Sarma said in an interview with NDTV. 

READ | 'Hindus are peace-loving, don't indulge in riots,' says Assam CM; doubles down on 'love jihad' angle in Shraddha case

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Neha Sharma: Check out bold photos of Crook actress
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh pose for paps in stylish outfits
Expat City ranking 2022: World’s top 5 cities for expats to live and work
5 times Urfi Javed burned the internet with her sexy photos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Check out gorgeous WAGs of World Cup bound players
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 531 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.