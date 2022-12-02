‘Rahul Gandhi looks beautiful but…’: Himanta Sarma slams Congress leader for ‘looking like Saddam Hussein’

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo)

Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is known to be openly critical and outlandish for his views on the Congress party, stoked a row once again after he compared opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s looks to those of Saddam Hussein.

Justifying his comment made on Gandhi earlier, Himanta Sarma said that he has not commented on the actions of Rahul Gandhi, only his looks. Earlier, the Assam CM made a controversial comment about how "Rahul Gandhi, with his beard, looks like Saddam Hussein".

Doubling down on his comment about Gandhi, Sarma told media house NDTV, “I only said looks.” The BJP leader further said, “Rahul looks beautiful. He is a glamourous person. But, as of now, you compare photos (of Saddam Hussein and him), and see for yourself.”

Congress had previously called Sarma a troll for his comments on the appearance of Rahul Gandhi. To this, the Assam chief minister said that he has “only given advice” to Rahul Gandhi, saying that if he cuts his beard he will look like Jawaharlal Nehru.

Last month, Himanta Biswa Sarma compared the new look of Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra to Saddam Hussein, saying that it would be better for the Congress leader if he tried to look like Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru or Mahatma Gandhi.

Saddam Hussein was the President of Iraq and was responsible for the Gulf War. He was widely criticized for his move to violently invade his neighbouring countries Iran and Kuwait. He was later hanged to death after being guilty of several crimes against humanity.

Rahul Gandhi is not the only topic Himanta Biswa Sarma touched on during his NDTV interview, but he also opened up on the concept of Love Jihad, in context with the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

“Hindus are peace-loving. They do not indulge in rioting. Hindus as a community do not even believe in jihad. The Hindu community will never indulge in rioting,” Sarma said in an interview with NDTV.

READ | 'Hindus are peace-loving, don't indulge in riots,' says Assam CM; doubles down on 'love jihad' angle in Shraddha case