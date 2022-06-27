Radisson Blu Guwahati extends new bookings till June 30, hotel turned into fortress

(Image Source: IANS)

All new bookings in the luxurious five-star hotel, Radisson Blu Guwahati, has stopped till June 30, news agency PTI reported. Amid the Maharashtra crisis, the rebel MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde are staying put in this hotel since since June 22 from where they are deciding their new course of action.

The official website of the five-star hotel has stopped taking new bookings till June 30. However, from July 1, reservation of rooms are open on the website. "There are no available rooms for these dates. We recommend changing dates or selecting a different rate type when available," the website said when booking was attempted.

Sohail Choudhury, an IT professional based in Guwahati, wanted to book rooms in the hotel but was denied, the news agency reported. "I tried to book the hotel for our guests coming to attend a function organised by my company. But they said no booking is available due to the stay of the MLAs. They do not even know when the rooms will be available next," he said.

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who were once a part of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, have been camping in Guwahati, some 2,700 km from Mumbai, since June 22, triggering a political crisis in the western state. As per reports, about 70 rooms have been booked for the MLAs and their assistants.

The hotel has closed restaurants, banquets and other facilities for guests coming from outside. A senior official of the Guwahati Police confirmed the development and said that no new guests are being allowed to enter the premises. "Only airline workers were allowed to move as they have an agreement with the hotel," the official said.

Radisson Blu under heavy security

Under the supervision of senior officers, policemen are searching every guest coming to Radisson Blu. Besides personnel from the nearby Jalukbari police station, dozens of personnel from paramilitary forces and reserve battalions and the commando unit of the Assam Police are guarding the hotel.

This hotel is located in Gotanagar area near Jalukbari and has now turned into a fort and media is not able to reach there. Journalists from across the country are standing outside the hotel located on National Highway-37 passing through Guwahati city but they are not being allowed inside the premises.

(With PTI Inputs)