QR code scam to loot devotees in name of Ram Mandir, cautions Hindu body

Vinod Bansal, the spokesperson for VHP, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to expose the fake social media page titled "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Chhetra Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Ahead of the highly anticipated consecration of the grand Ram Mandir, a racket engaged in fraud under the guise of collecting donations for the construction from the devotees has come to light. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for action, issuing a warning on their social media platform asking people to be wary of this scam.

Vinod Bansal, the spokesperson for VHP, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to expose the fake social media page titled "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Chhetra Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh." This page, which has a label of the QR code, solicitly asks users for donations under the guise of contributing to the Ram Temple construction.

We have send the formal complaint to the @dgpup and @Igrangelucknow to take immediate steps in the matter of faith. pic.twitter.com/Ul2IfEJ6u6 — विनोद बंसल Vinod Bansal (@vinod_bansal) December 31, 2023

He also said that the issue has come to the attention of the Home Ministry as well as the police forces in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

A member from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Ayodhya also engaged in conversation with the person suspected of the fraud over the phone.

The person who asked for donations in the name of the Ram Temple purportedly said, "Contribute as much as you can. Your name and number will be noted in the diary. When the temple is completed, all of you will be invited to Ayodhya. I am speaking from Ayodhya".

"You know there is a struggle going on between the Muslim community and the Hindu community. The Muslim community is not allowing their temple to be built, so they are raising funds for their temple," the person further added.

Additionally, The Hindu outfit released a video statement, which said that they have recently been aware of deceitful impersonations, where individuals are misleading people by falsely claiming an association with the Ram Mandir construction.

"Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas has not authorised anyone to collect funds. I have written to the Home Ministry, Uttar Pradesh DGP, and Delhi's Commissioner of Police, seeking strict action so that people do not fall prey to such frauds. People need to be careful too," he said. "This is an occasion for joy, we are sending out invitations. We will not accept any donation," Bansal said in the video message.