QR code scam to loot devotees in name of Ram Mandir, cautions Hindu body

Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Gujarat sets Guinness World Record for mass Surya Namaskar on new year day

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gujarat sets Guinness World Record for mass Surya Namaskar on new year day

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

8 Indian dishes that are very similar to foreign foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

QR code scam to loot devotees in name of Ram Mandir, cautions Hindu body

Vinod Bansal, the spokesperson for VHP, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to expose the fake social media page titled "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Chhetra Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 08:25 PM IST

article-main
QR code scam to loot devotees in name of Ram Mandir, cautions Hindu body
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ahead of the highly anticipated consecration of the grand Ram Mandir, a racket engaged in fraud under the guise of collecting donations for the construction from the devotees has come to light. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for action, issuing a warning on their social media platform asking people to be wary of this scam.

Vinod Bansal, the spokesperson for VHP, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to expose the fake social media page titled "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Chhetra Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh." This page, which has a label of the QR code, solicitly asks users for donations under the guise of contributing to the Ram Temple construction.

He also said that the issue has come to the attention of the Home Ministry as well as the police forces in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. 

A member from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Ayodhya also engaged in conversation with the person suspected of the fraud over the phone.

The person who asked for donations in the name of the Ram Temple purportedly said, "Contribute as much as you can. Your name and number will be noted in the diary. When the temple is completed, all of you will be invited to Ayodhya. I am speaking from Ayodhya".

"You know there is a struggle going on between the Muslim community and the Hindu community. The Muslim community is not allowing their temple to be built, so they are raising funds for their temple," the person further added.

Additionally, The Hindu outfit released a video statement, which said that they have recently been aware of deceitful impersonations, where individuals are misleading people by falsely claiming an association with the Ram Mandir construction.

"Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas has not authorised anyone to collect funds. I have written to the Home Ministry, Uttar Pradesh DGP, and Delhi's Commissioner of Police, seeking strict action so that people do not fall prey to such frauds. People need to be careful too," he said. "This is an occasion for joy, we are sending out invitations. We will not accept any donation," Bansal said in the video message.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Argentina may make massive Lionel Messi decision that was rejected by FIFA in 2002

Meet Bollywood's 'outsider' who is way richer than richest film family in Bollywood, his massive net worth is...

Meet Mumbai billionaire who likes to travel in train to beat...

Delhi NCR starts new year with thick layer of fog, check latest IMD update

Salaar box office collection day 8: Prabhas-starrer holds well, collects Rs 10 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE