Punjab news: Rare tornado damages 50 houses, scary videos flood internet

The tornado was seen moving into Pakistan after causing extensive damage to over 50 homes in Bukainwala village of Punjab's Fazilka district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 10:56 PM IST

A tornado hit the Bukainwala village in Punjab’s Fazilka district on Friday, significantly damaging over 50 houses and leaving at least 10 people injured. The tornado was seen from several villages in the vicinity. It was seen moving into Pakistan, as per reports.

Several videos of the tornado surfaces on social media.  Rescue operation was undertaken by Border Security Force (BSF) jawans who reached the village where houses were damaged by the tornado. Trees were also uprooted and fell and the road was also damaged. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Some people were reportedly buried under the debris resulting from the havoc wreaked by the tornado. They were rescued by BSF and admitted to the hospital.  

