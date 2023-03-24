Punjab news: Rare tornado damages 50 houses, scary videos flood internet | Photo: Twitter

A tornado hit the Bukainwala village in Punjab’s Fazilka district on Friday, significantly damaging over 50 houses and leaving at least 10 people injured. The tornado was seen from several villages in the vicinity. It was seen moving into Pakistan, as per reports.

Several videos of the tornado surfaces on social media. Rescue operation was undertaken by Border Security Force (BSF) jawans who reached the village where houses were damaged by the tornado. Trees were also uprooted and fell and the road was also damaged.

A massive #Tornado reported from a village in #Fazilka district of #Punjab this evening.

This is second tornado reported from Punjab within a week.

Spring WDs have always brought in severe weather in the plains of North #India.

The frequency of tornado reporting in #India is… pic.twitter.com/bPZqZDBPfU — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) March 24, 2023

Massive #Tornado hits the Fazilka district of #Punjab

Destruction happened yet no casualty reported yet pic.twitter.com/SP6oBFYsvv — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) March 24, 2023

One of the closest video of tornado from Bakainwala, Fazilka, Punjab...



Just listen the roar of twisting winds of tornado like jet passing by...#Punjabtornado #Tornado #Indiaweather #Tornadoindia pic.twitter.com/GR3fm1WYCC — Sahil Bhatt (@SahilBhatt_) March 24, 2023

Visuals from Bukain wala , Fazilka pic.twitter.com/VwAIsYM9E5 — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) March 24, 2023

Punjab: today villages in fazilka district witnessed a tornado storm that completely destroyed their farm crops and severely damaged their properties



"Lagda punjab nu kisey kanjar di nazar lg gyi hai!" pic.twitter.com/cRiQ47mXGE March 24, 2023

Some people were reportedly buried under the debris resulting from the havoc wreaked by the tornado. They were rescued by BSF and admitted to the hospital.