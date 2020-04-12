Punjab cop's hand successfully reattached after 7.5-hour complex surgery

The Punjab policeman whose hand was chopped off by Nihang Sikhs during an attack on Sunday morning underwent a complex surgery and his hand was succesfully reimplanted. He is now recovering.

The surgery was performed by a team of doctors at PGIMER, Chandigarh and lasted for 7.5 hours. The doctors called the operation it "technically very complex and challenging".

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Gill took to Twitter to inform about the development.

"I am happy to share that a 7 1/2 hour long surgery has been successfully completed in PGI to repair the severed wrist of ASI Harjeet Singh. I thank the entire team of doctors and support staff for their painstaking effort. Wishing ASI Harjeet Singh a speedy recovery," he tweeted.

Assistant sub-inspector Harjeet Singh's hand was chopped off after a group of Nihang Sikhs got into a scuffle with policemen when they were stopped at a vegetable market in the Sanaur town of Punjab's Patiala. The cops had asked for curfew passes from the Sikhs.

The hospital administration said that Singh had an amputation through the proximal wrist of his left hand, adding that the nerves at the wrist were repaired and bone fixation was done using three K-wires.

Professor Ramesh Sharma, Head Department of Plastic Surgery, was given the responsibility to re-implement the hand of the 50-year old cop.

"The reimplantation was started around 10 am after initial preparation of the amputated part. Both radial and ulnar artery, the vena commitantes and an extra dorsal vein were anastomosed. All the flexors and extensor tendons were repaired" PGI Director, Dr Jagat Ram said.

At least nine persons, including five of the attackers, have been arrested and weapons including guns and petrol bombs have been recovered from them, news agency ANI reported.