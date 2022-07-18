Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

MP: Pune-bound Maharashtra Roadways bus falls into Narmada river, 12 killed

The bus containing 55 people was going from Indore to Pune, when it lost its balance and fell off the bridge.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 01:25 PM IST

MP: Pune-bound Maharashtra Roadways bus falls into Narmada river, 12 killed
Courtesy: ANI

At least 12 people lost their lives in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh after a bus operated by Maharashtra Roadways fell into the Narmada River on Monday. The bus, which was heading from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to Pune, Maharashtra, skidded off a road in the rain and crashed into a river.

“Twelve people died and 15 people have been rescued, MP Minister Narottam Mishra said adding that the Maharashtra Roadways bus was enroute from Indore to Pune.

 

The bus containing 55 people was going from Indore to Pune, when it lost its balance and fell off the bridge.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis took notice of the incident and said, "I am in touch with Dhar (MP) Collector & Maharashtra ST officials & they are coordinating rescue operations & medical aid and treatment to the injured passengers". 

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi saddened by the loss of lives in Dhar bus accident said, "The bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected".

 

The Dhamnod Police and Khaltaka Police rushed to the spot and conducted rescue operations with the help of divers.

So far, two injured persons have been taken to the Dhamnod Government Hospital in Madhya Pradesh.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP ICET 2022 admit card released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.