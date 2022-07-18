MP: Pune-bound Maharashtra Roadways bus falls into Narmada river, 12 killed

Courtesy: ANI

At least 12 people lost their lives in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh after a bus operated by Maharashtra Roadways fell into the Narmada River on Monday. The bus, which was heading from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to Pune, Maharashtra, skidded off a road in the rain and crashed into a river.

“Twelve people died and 15 people have been rescued, MP Minister Narottam Mishra said adding that the Maharashtra Roadways bus was enroute from Indore to Pune.

The bus containing 55 people was going from Indore to Pune, when it lost its balance and fell off the bridge.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis took notice of the incident and said, "I am in touch with Dhar (MP) Collector & Maharashtra ST officials & they are coordinating rescue operations & medical aid and treatment to the injured passengers".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi saddened by the loss of lives in Dhar bus accident said, "The bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected".

The Dhamnod Police and Khaltaka Police rushed to the spot and conducted rescue operations with the help of divers.

So far, two injured persons have been taken to the Dhamnod Government Hospital in Madhya Pradesh.