Pune-based engineer wants to be next Congress president

Headlines

Miss Earth India, Miss Universe Japan, G20 countries' leaders come together for Ladakh International Fashion Runway

Indian football team set to miss Asian Games for second successive edition, Here's why

Senior BJP leader hints at alliance with JD(S) ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Viral video: Desi girl's sizzling dance in black attire to 'Deedar De' sets temperature soaring

Kajol trolled for asking Shah Rukh Khan to disclose 'real' box office collection of Pathaan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Miss Earth India, Miss Universe Japan, G20 countries' leaders come together for Ladakh International Fashion Runway

Indian football team set to miss Asian Games for second successive edition, Here's why

Senior BJP leader hints at alliance with JD(S) ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

AI reimagines Marvel superheroes as fashion models

8 exercises from Katrina Kaif's workout routine for toned body

7 richest women in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur as several houses set ablaze by arsonists

'The Fight Is On': Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia refute claims of 'withdrawal' from wrestlers protest

Missing Submarine: Breathless countdown for Titanic submersible left with few hours of oxygen

Kajol trolled for asking Shah Rukh Khan to disclose 'real' box office collection of Pathaan

Pankaj Tripathi's simplicity at airport wins internet, netizens say 'refreshing not to see brand ki dukaan...'

This Bollywood actress was first Indian to have Barbie doll modelled on her; it's not Priyanka, Kareena, Deepika, Alia

HomeIndia

India

Pune-based engineer wants to be next Congress president

Gajanand Hosale, who works as a manager in a manufacturing firm in Pune said that the "revival" of Congress is the need of the hour for the country and for that young leadership is required.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2019, 12:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

While the Congress is yet to decide on its new president after Rahul Gandhi made his resignation public, a 28-year-old electronics engineer from Pune has expressed his desire to apply for the post.

Gajanand Hosale, who works as a manager in a Bengaluru head-quartered manufacturing firm in Pune, is planning to submit his application form to the city unit president of Congress, Ramesh Bagwe, on July 23.

"As Rahul Gandhi is firm on his decision to step down as the president of the Congress, the party is in a great confusion whom to appoint the new chief and in such a scenario, I wish to file my nomination for the post," said Hosale.

He added that the "revival" of Congress is the need of the hour for the country and for that young leadership is required.

"As (Rahul) Gandhi said that the party needs young leadership, I feel that the party needs a president who is not only young by age, but also at heart and in terms of thinking as well," he said.

He also said that since the Congress currently has no president, several workers are going away from the party and due to this, the party's overall performance taken a hit.

When asked whether he had any experience in the field of politics or whether he was associated with any social organisation through which he has worked for any cause, he answered in the negative.

He, however, said that he comes from a rural background and as an individual, he has confronted officials on many issues.

Hosale added that he is not even a primary member of the Congress and he was never affiliated to the party in any capacity.

"Before applying for the president's position on Tuesday, I will complete the procedure of primary membership of the party," he said.

When asked why he can't join the party as its member and work, he said that if he starts working as a common party worker or leader, chances are that he can be sidelined.

"As a party president, my thrust will be on transparency and given a chance, I am sure I will revive the party from the current crisis as I have a blueprint for it," he said.

Invoking German philosopher and economist Karl Marx, Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Hosale said that India can become a welfare state using the doctrines of these three great personalities.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Three dead bodies found inside well in Rajgarh's Mana village

Mohit Raina reacts to failure of Prabhas' Adipurush, says 'the makers have to be...' | Exclusive

SBI surprises customers with loan rate hike: Interest rates increase by 5 basis points

Meena Kumari’s legacy to be immortalised by Kriti Sanon in biopic? What we know so far

Madhya Pradesh: Video of girl students bathing in govt hostel goes viral, parents file police complaint

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE