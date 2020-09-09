'Prove me wrong, I'll do 100 sit-ups': Mamata Banerjee claims West Bengal govt never said there will be no Durga Puja

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that vicious rumours were being spread and if it could be proved that West Bengal government has said there will be no Durga Puja this year, she "will do sit-ups in front of people 100 times". She specifically slammed the fake news doing the rounds on social media with a claim that there would be restrictions on the most celebrated festival of Bengalis in the state, Durga Puja, this year.

"A political party is spreading vicious rumours about Durga Puja, so far we haven`t had any meeting on it. Prove that West Bengal govt has said there will be no Durga Puja, I will do sit-ups in front of people 100 times, the Chief Minister said while addressing the Observance of Police Day function through video conference.

Banerjee spoke about a certain post on social media which said that curfew would be imposed at night from Panchami during Durga Puja owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It means no one would be allowed to go pandal-hopping at night during the five-day extravaganza.

The post was publicly marked as a fake post by West Bengal Police on social media.

"Some fake IT pages are spreading misinformation on Durga Puja. I am asking the police to find out these people who purposely spread fake news and make them hold their ears and do sit-ups. Only fake news is being spread to destroy communal harmony. Those who have never worshipped Kali and Durga or Hanuman are talking about puja," she added.

Slamming the rumour-mongers, she also asked the police to find out people who purposely spread the fake news and make them hold their ears and do sit-ups. West Bengal Police also took to Twitter to address the issue of the fake news.

"A rumour regarding Durga Puja is being spread through WhatsApp. No such decision has been taken. Please do not forward this message. It`s fake. Action is being taken," WB Police posted on Twitter with the hashtag #FakeNewsAlert.

She further said that no meeting on Durga Puja has been held so far by the state government. The existing COVID-19 lockdown measures in West Bengal have been extended till September 20.

(With agency inputs)