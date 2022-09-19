Project Cheetah: Know names of 8 big cats brought from Namibia to India on PM Modi’s birthday

Project Cheetah was launched on September 17 (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday marked the arrival of the big cat in India, ending the 70-year extinction of the cheetah in the country. On September 17, PM Modi released eight cheetahs into the wild in a national park, ending the decades-long extinction of the animal in India.

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park welcomed eight cheetahs brought all the way from Namibia in an effort to revive the population of the big cat in the country. After the cheetahs were introduced into the wild, they were also christened with peculiar names.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi named one of the cheetahs as Asha, which is ‘Hope’ in Hindi. This name holds a special meaning to the country, as it raises the hope of conservation and environmental sustainability in India.

Asha is a four-year-old female cheetah, who was not named when she was initially brought to the country. The christening of the female cheetah was saved for the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

As per media reports, a 2.5-year-old Cheetah, born in April 2020 at the Erindi Private Game Reserve in Namibia, has been named Tbilsi. Meanwhile, the oldest cat out of the eight, a five-year-old cheetah, has been christened Sasha.

Another cheetah, who is considered to be a close friend of Sasha, has been named Savannah. The last female cheetah has been named Siyaya. The male cheetahs in the group have been christened Freddie, Elton, and Oban, as per media reports.

During the release of the cheetahs, PM Narendra Modi clicked the photos of the big cats through his DSLR while standing on the platform in the national park. The introduction of Cheetah in India was done under Project Cheetah, which is the world’s first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.

Apart from the release of cheetahs, PM Modi celebrated his birthday by launching the National Logistics Policy and addressing the students in the ITI convocation, apart from other programmes.

(With inputs from agencies)

