Presidential Election 2022: Presidents of India who donated most part of their salaries

(Image Source: Twitter/@RBArchive/@rashtrapatibhvn)

Presidential elections are around the corner and during such a time we are looking back at our glorious history. We have had some greats as the Presidents of India. Do you know that there have been three Presidents who took less than 50% of their salary and donated the rest to the government fund.

Well, those three great Presidents were none other than Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dr S Radhakrishnan and Neelam Sanjiva Reddy.

Dr Rajendra Prasad

In 1950, when Dr Rajendra Prasad became the first President of the country, the tallest and best government residence, the Rashtrapati Bhavan in those days was called the Viceroy's House. With the entry of Dr Rajendra Prasad the building's name was changed. Even today, ‍the Rashtrapati Bhavan of India is the largest complex President House in the world.

Dr Rajendra Prasad's salary at that time was Rs 10,000 per month. But he took only 50% of the salary. The remaining amount went to the government fund. In his later years of his tenure, he started taking only 25% of the salary received by the President.

As long as he remained in Rashtrapati Bhavan, he kept only one person for himself as a personal staff. He always used to eat while sitting on the ground. He named the kitchen of Rashtrapati Bhavan in the name of Indian traditional food. His food was not prepared by any cook but by his wife. After retirement, Dr Rajendra Prasad returned to Patna and led a simple life.

Dr S Radhakrishnan

Similarly, Dr Radhakrishnan, who became the second President of India, also gave 75% of his salary to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. After deducting income tax, he used to get only Rs 1,900. He was the President from 1962 to 1967. It was a very challenging time for the country. During that time India had to face two major wars, against China and Pakistan.

Radhakrishnan was also known for his simple lifestyle. He never took any of his relatives with him in foreign tours. Stayed very sparingly in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Not only this, when he was the Vice President, his staff was of only two people. He used his personal car instead of the government car.

Neelam Sanjiva Reddy

The second President of India, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy who hailed from Andhra Pradesh and became its first Chief Minister, gave his 60 acres of land to the government. Neelam Sanjiva Reddy became the sixth President of the country in 1977. He belonged to a wealthy and landlord family.

It is said that when he went to Rashtrapati Bhavan, he carried very little luggage with him. When he ended his term in 1982, he had very little to take back. Neelam Sanjiva Reddy used to take only 30% of the salary he received as President. The remaining 70% of the amount was given to the government fund.