President to hold video-conference with governors of states, UTs on Friday

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind, along with the Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will hold a video-conference from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday (April 3) with Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of all states and union territories to bolster the efforts at the central and state level to contain and manage the crisis arising from the outbreak of COVID-19.

This will be second such video-conference with Governors/LGs and Administrators. The first video-conference was held on March 27, 2020, where 14 Governors and Delhi Lt. Governor and they shared experiences in their territories. The remaining Governors/LGs and Administrators will share their experiences on Friday.

The agenda of the conference will be the status of COVID-19 in the states, the role of the Red Cross with focus on vulnerable sections, and the role of civil society/voluntary organisations/private sector in complementing the efforts of the union and state governments to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with Chief Ministers of different states via video conferencing on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation in the country. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Rajnath Singh were also present at the meeting, along with other top bureaucrats.

The Prime Minister discussed with the Chief Ministers the potential measures that can be taken in respective states to check the spread of the virus, which is rushing like wildfire across India. It is expected that the issue of contact-tracing individuals associated with the Tablighi Jamaat at the Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi was also discussed, along with ways to alleviate the difficulty of migrant labourers and to facilitate social isolation to the entire extent.