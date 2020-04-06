Headlines

'Pray indoors': Delhi Police urges Muslims to stay home on Shab-e-Barat

Delhi Police shared a poster on Twitter, urging people to stay home and pray on Shab-e-Barat.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 06, 2020, 12:42 PM IST

Amid ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown over coronavirus, the Delhi Police has urged Muslims to stay indoors on the upcoming Shab-e-Barat and follow the restrictions imposed by the government. 

Shab-e-Barat, also known as the night of forgiveness, will be observed on the intervening night of April 8 and 9. Muslims visit graveyards to remember their loved ones and pray. Bursting of firecrackers is also common on the day. Delhi Police shared a poster on Twitter, urging people to support them in the fight against COVID-19 by staying indoors.

In its appeal, the police said lockdown will remain in force even on the sacred night of Shab-e-Barat and urged people to not come out and pray indoors."Don't misuse it by coming out on motorcycles and creating chaos on the streets of Delhi,” the poster read. 

The police also asked for cooperation from religious leaders and RWAs in maintaining the lockdown. "Unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated. Violators will face stern action," the poster said.  "Pray indoors on this auspicious night. Stay home, stay safe," it added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 declared a country-wide lockdown for 21 days to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.According to the government data, over 4,000 people have so far been infected with the coronavirus that has killed over 1000 people. There are 4067 cases and 109 deaths as of now.

