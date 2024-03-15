Twitter
India

Powerlook Unveils Double Delight: Two New Brand Stores Open Doors In A Month

The new store in vibrant Capital Mall in Vasai promises a premium shopping experience in a thriving community.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 06:17 PM IST

Powerlook, a leading fastest growing D2C menswear fashion brand, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of not one, but two new brand stores in the heart of Mumbai. As part of our strategic expansion plan, we are delighted to welcome our patrons to the all-new Powerlook store located at "CAPITAL MALL - VASAI" and another exciting addition in the bustling neighbourhood of "BANDRA WEST - LINKING ROAD".

Raghav Pawar, one of the founders of Powerlook Apparels, is super excited about getting closer to our customers! He says, "We're kicking off an awesome journey by opening two cool stores in Mumbai. Even though online shopping is super important, we also believe in having real stores where you can check out our stuff before you buy. These stores aren't just making our map bigger; they're also making shopping way more fun for you! So, come hang out with us, see our cool products, and let's make shopping even better together!"

Capital Mall - Vasai: A Retail Haven in The West

Situated in the vibrant Capital Mall in Vasai, our new store promises a premium shopping experience in a thriving community. Boasting an extensive collection of menswear clothing, the Powerlook store at Capital Mall - Vasai is set to become a go-to destination for fashion enthusiasts and trendsetters alike.

"BANDRA WEST - LINKING ROAD": A Stylish Addition to the Neighborhood

Nestled in the heart of Bandra West, our second store adds a touch of glamour to this iconic neighborhood. The Bandra West store embodies the essence of Powerlook's commitment to style, quality, and customer satisfaction. With a curated selection of menswear clothing, patrons can indulge in a shopping spree that aligns with the latest trends and fashion-forward choices.

Amar Pawar, Co-founder and Chief Fashion Designer at Powerlook, wants you to know that we're all about bringing you the coolest and most unique styles. He says, "We've got over 700 amazing styles, and each one is super special. We're not stopping there – get ready for awesome shoes, accessories, and even more styles of jeans and shirts! We're growing to give you the most diverse and awesome fashion collection ever!"

Heena Pawar, the Business Head at Powerlook, shares some exciting news. "You can now find Powerlook on Myntra and Flipkart, making it even easier to get your hands on our awesome stuff! Consumers can choose from a range of styles across categories priced from INR 399 onwards, the Powerlook selection includes shirts, jerseys, oversized tees, varsity jackets, etc. Powerlook’s growth vision is poised to have a substantial impact on its revenue along with engaging more shoppers in India through this partnership with Flipkart & Myntra!"

About Powerlook:

Powerlook is a pioneering name in the fast fashion and direct-to-consumer menswear sector. With a focus on international style, quality craftsmanship, and sustainable practices, Powerlook has risen to prominence as a global leader in the fashion industry. The brand's commitment to innovation, customer engagement, and responsible fashion is reflected in its products and business operations.

For more details please visit: www.powerlook.in

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

