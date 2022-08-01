'Point 5140' the major key factor in 1999 Kargil war, renamed 'Gun Hill'

File Photo

Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been renamed 'Gun Hill' to commemorate the success of Indian armed forces and to pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay,' a defence spokesperson said on Saturday.



With lethal and accurate weaponry, the Regiment of Artillery was able to have a telling effect on enemy forces and defenses, particularly Point 5140, which was a key factor in the early completion of operations in the 1999 Kargil war, he added.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army declared victory in 'Operation Vijay,' ending a nearly three-month battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

Lieutenant General T. K. Chawla, Director General of Artillery, laid a wreath on behalf of the Regiment of Artillery at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, the spokesman said, adding that experienced gunners who had participated in the operation were present on the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by veterans from all artillery regiments that received the honor title "KARGIL" during Operation Vijay. He further mentioned that serving officers from the gunner fraternity were present at the ceremony.

Last week India marked the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army declared victory in Kargil War and successful culmination of Op Vijay

What is Point 5140?

Point 5140 was the highest enemy occupied post in the Tololing complex. A company of 13 JAK RIF moved towards Point 5140, a strongly fortified position held in strength by the enemy with a large number of automatic weapons.

Captain Vikram Batra led from the front and assaulted enemy positions on Point 5140. He launched a daredevil assault on the enemy, personally killing four intruders in a hand-to-hand fight.

After heavy fighting, Point 5140 was finally captured by 0330 Hours on 20th June. In this operation Lt Col Y K Joshi, Capt SS Jamwal, Nk Dev Parkash & Rfn Mehar Singh were awarded Vir Chakra.