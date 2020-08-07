PM to deliver inaugural address at conclave on Higher Education under NEP2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’ on Friday through video conference.

The conclave is being organised by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and University Grants Commission (UGC).

The conclave will have sessions dedicated to significant aspects of education covered under the National Education Policy, 2020 like holistic, multidisciplinary and futuristic education, quality research, and equitable use of technology for better reach in Education, the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

Union Minister for HRD Ramesh Pokhriyal, MoS HRD Sanjay Dhotre would also be participating in the event. A number of dignitaries including the Chairman and Members, Committee for Draft NEP as well as eminent academicians and scientists will speak on different aspects of the NEP2020.

Vice-Chancellors of universities, directors of institutions and principals of colleges and other stakeholders will participate in the programme.

The new National Education Policy (NEP) approved by the Union Cabinet was announced on July 29 by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriya Nishank.

A single regulator for higher education institutions, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, discontinuation of MPhil programmes, low stakes board exams, common entrance exams for universities are among the highlights of the new education policy.

The government aims to increase Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education to 50% by 2035 and 3.5 crore seats are to be added for the purpose.

"The policy envisages broad-based, multi-disciplinary, holistic Under Graduate education with flexible curricula, creative combinations of subjects, integration of vocational education and multiple entry and exit points with appropriate certification. UG education can be of 3 or 4 years with multiple exit options and appropriate certification within this period," the MHRD had said last week.