PM Modi to unveil Nejati Subhash Chandra Bose’s hologram statue at India Gate today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be unveiling a hologram statue of renowned freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the India Gate on Sunday, January 23, 2022. This one-of-a-kind hologram statue will be unveiled at the canopy of India Gate.

The unveiling of the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was announced on Friday by PM Modi. The prime minister had said that the statue will be installed at the India Gate “as a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him”.

PM Modi, through a tweet, said that the iconic and unique hologram statue of the freedom fighter will be installed at the helm of the India Gate to honour the sacrifice he made for the country and towards the nation’s independence.

In the tweet, PM Modi had said, “At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him.”

The prime minister further added, “Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary.”

It is expected that the dimensions of the granite statue, which is expected to be built later in the year, will be 28 feet long and six feet wide. The family of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, who currently resides in Kolkata, also appreciated the decision of the government to install this statue.

Chandra Kumar Bose, Netaji’s grandnephew, said, “We appreciate Centre`s initiative to place Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose`s statue at India Gate. But if you really want to honour him, implement his inclusive ideology of uniting all communities; real homage to liberated India remains incomplete.”

While speaking to ANI, Bose further added, “The proposal to have the liberator of India Subhash Chandra Bose statue at the India gate has been there for many years. I had submitted my proposal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on eight issues. Out of which one proposal was for a statue in front of the India Gate which is a strategic location and the right location to pay a befitting tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.”

(With ANI inputs)