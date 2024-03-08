PM Modi to present first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam today, check list of nominees

With over 1.5 lakh nominations in 20 different categories, the award saw a tremendous amount of public participation.

The inaugural National Creators Award will be given to 23 digital creators—three of whom are international—in a variety of award categories on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Delhi's Bharat Mandapam by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With over 1.5 lakh nominations in 20 different categories, the award saw a tremendous amount of public participation. A little over 10 lakh votes were then cast for digital creators across a number of award categories during the voting round. The Prime Minister’s Office released a statement after this announcing the 23 winners, which included three international creators.

It is also the occasion for the Prime Minister to address the assembly. The statement read,"The National Creators Award is an effort to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming, among others. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change."

The award will be provided across twenty categories including the Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best Creator For Social Change; Most Impactful Agri creator; Cultural Ambassador of The Year; International Creator award; Best Travel Creator Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Tech Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most Creative Creator (Male & Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator, as per reports.

Celebrities and content creators like Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Jackie Shroff, Sadhguru, Yash, and Sunil Chhetri are among the long list of nominees. While Nancy Tyagi, Sushant Divgikr, Revant Himatsingka, and Shivam Malik are the nominees for Disruptor of the Year, Zakir Khan, Keerthika Govindasamy, Ranveer Allahbadia, Zeel Patel, and Avijit Jamloki are the ones nominated for Best Storyteller.

Favourite Green Champion: Abhinav Yadav, Vani Murthy, Ramveer Tanwar; Best Creator for Social Change: Sandeep Maheshwari, Supriya Paul, Siddhesh Lokare, Supriya Paul, and Sushant Divgikr. The nominees for the International Creator category include Drew Hicks, Kili Paul, Mayo Murasaki, Cassandra Mae, and Nas Daily.