PM Modi takes dig at opposition alliance on no-confidence motion, calls INDIA bloc 'ghamandia'

Headlines

20 years of Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan recalls his first reaction when his father Rakesh Roshan shared film's idea

Fashion Deals: Don't Miss These Unmissable End-of-Season Sales!

Kangana Ranaut slams report claiming she has differences with Sunny Deol ahead of Gadar 2 release: 'No other actress...'

July sees 34% rise in home-cooked veg thali cost, non-veg thali also up by 13%: CRISIL

LIC Aadhaar Shila: Invest Rs 87 per day and get Rs 11 lakh at maturity

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

20 years of Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan recalls his first reaction when his father Rakesh Roshan shared film's idea

Fashion Deals: Don't Miss These Unmissable End-of-Season Sales!

Kangana Ranaut slams report claiming she has differences with Sunny Deol ahead of Gadar 2 release: 'No other actress...'

Ratan Tata's 5 favourite things to eat

Cooking oils to control cholesterol

Coronary heart disease: 7 superfoods to prevent clogged arteries

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

20 years of Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan recalls his first reaction when his father Rakesh Roshan shared film's idea

Kangana Ranaut slams report claiming she has differences with Sunny Deol ahead of Gadar 2 release: 'No other actress...'

Ira Khan calls her depression 'partly genetic’, says she grew up believing you have to be sad for people to love you

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi takes dig at opposition alliance on no-confidence motion, calls INDIA bloc 'ghamandia'

The Modi government is now in its second term, with opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to prevent the ruling BJP-led NDA from coming to power for a third term under him.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 01:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Opposition brought the no-confidence motion against his government to test the confidence of its own alliance members in each other as the INDIA bloc is marked by distrust among its constituents.

In his address to BJP MPs at its parliamentary meeting, he described the opposition alliance as 'ghamandia' (marked by arrogance) and congratulated the party's Rajya Sabha members for the "semi-final" win in voting on the Delhi services bill.

Modi, sources said, noted that some opposition members had described the voting in Rajya Sabha as a semi-final before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as he exuded confidence about the BJP's prospects in the national elections.

READ | Details of Isha Ambani's multi-strand diamond necklace worth a whopping...

The Delhi services bill secured parliamentary approval on Monday after the Rajya Sabha passed it with the support of 131 MPs while 101 of them voted against the legislation that will give the Centre control over bureaucracy in the national capital.

The Modi government is now in its second term, with opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to prevent the ruling BJP-led NDA from coming to power for a third term under him.

With the ruling party certain to defeat the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, where it enjoys a strong majority, Modi told party MPs to hit "sixers" on the last ball before the 2024 polls.

He also referred to his 2018 speech in which he had wryly wished the Opposition to bring a no-confidence motion against his government in 2023.

READ | WHO flags 'contaminated' India-made cough syrup in Iraq

In a swipe at opposition parties, the prime minister said their leaders speak of social justice but harmed it most with their dynastic, appeasement, and corrupt politics.

He reiterated his call for corruption and dynastic and appeasement politics to quit India.

In his address, Modi also said that MPs will not have to push for railway ministry-related works during his third term after Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a presentation, indicating that the ongoing development projects will take care of their demands.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

Shah Rukh Khan's new bald look poster from Jawan goes viral, fans say 'theatre mein to aag lagne wali hai boss'

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Malhan for 'acting arrogant', calling himself 'deserving winner' of show

Shanaya Kapoor turns heads in desi pink suit, Khushi Kapoor mesmerises in pale purple saree

Haryana violence: Curfew to be lifted for 4 hours in Nuh on Monday

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE