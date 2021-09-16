PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee and SII CEO Poonawala in TIME Magazine’s ‘100 most influential people of 2021’ list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been featured in the TIME Magazine’s ‘100 most influential people of 2021’ list, along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawala.

The annual list created by TIME Magazine titled ‘100 most influential people of 2021’ was unveiled by the publication on Wednesday, September 15. The list mentions many global icons and leaders such as US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan, former US President Donald Trump, and co-founder of the Taliban Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

A profile on PM Modi was published by TIME post the release of the list, which states that Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Narendra Modi are the three pivotal leaders India has seen as an independent, 74-year-old nation. The profile further states, “Narendra Modi is the third, dominating the country's politics like no one since them.”

The profile, which is written by noted CNN journalist Fareed Zakaria, also states that as a prime minister, the 69-year-old leader has “pushed the country away from secularism and toward Hindu nationalism." It also states that PM Modi has eroded the rights of the Muslim minority in the country, and has been intimidating journalists.

While talking about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the TIME Magazine profile states that the leader has become “the face of fierceness in Indian politics." It is further stated that she not only leads her party, but she is her party, which is the Trinamool Congress.

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawala, as per his profile in the TIME magazine, could help put an end to the COVID pandemic by fixing vaccine inequality and delayed immunization, being the head of the world’s largest vaccine maker.

TIME Magazine’s ‘100 most influential people of 2021’ list also mentioned Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar, who is described in his profile as a quiet, secretive man who rarely gives public statements or interviews. It also states that Baradar represents a “more moderate current” within the Taliban.