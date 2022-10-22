PM Modi launches Rozgar Mela ahead of Diwali: 10 lakh to be recruited, offer letters for 75,000 youths; top updates

PM Modi virtually addresses Rozgar Mela 2022 (Photo - ANI)

In an early Diwali gift for the workforce of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a massive job fair called the Rozgar Mela across the country. The mega recruitment drive will be able to provide jobs to up to 10 lakh people across India.

Further, PM Modi also addressed the launch of the Rozgar Mela, motivating the workforce of the country and throwing light on how the government is expanding certain sectors to create more jobs and reduce unemployment in India.

Rozgar Mela will not only provide jobs to 10 lakh people through the mega recruitment programme, but offer letters will also be handed to thousands of youths during the ceremony of the launch of the job fair. Here are the top updates from the event.

PM Modi launches Rozgar Mela – Top updates

At the Rozgar Mela inauguration ceremony, Union Minister Anurag Thakur handed over job appointment letters to the attendees in Chandigarh. As many as 75,000 appointment letters were handed over across the country.

As per the PMO statement, the appointees will join the government at various levels viz Group - A, Group - B (Gazetted), Group - B (Non-Gazetted), and Group - C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, and MTS, among others

During the event, PM Modi said, “Today our mission is Make in India. We have become a global hub in many sectors where earlier we were import dependent. When India breaks all export records, it is a testimony to generation of employment.”

The prime minister further said, “New India is striving to increase the strength of agriculture, MSMEs, and startups. Our focus is on the skill development of the youth.”

PM Modi also said, “Despite this crisis faced the world over, the impact of which is being felt everywhere, India is taking new initiatives and some risks to save our country from being affected by these problems.”

As per the government release, these recruitments are being done by the ministries and departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as the UPSC, the SSC, and the Railway Recruitment Board.

The prime minister had asked various government departments and ministries in June to recruit 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half, as per PTI reports.

(With inputs from agencies)

