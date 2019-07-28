PM Modi features in Netanyahu's election campaign in Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been featured in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's election campaign with his party using the visit of the Indian leader as an achievement for the government.

In a campaign video released by the ruling party, PM Modi appears along with Netanyahu. The clips are from PM Modi's visit to Isreal in 2017, the first standalone visit by any Indian Prime Minister to the west Asian country.

The video shows Modi being welcomed at the airport and also from the beach where the two leaders took a stroll.

The visit to Haifa beach by the two leaders to see a demonstration of the mobile desalination unit became one of the highlights of Modi's tour. Other world leaders in the video include Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Full Video of Likud party on Election campaign: Along with PM Modi, Other 2 foreign leaders in the campaign include Trump and Putin. This is perhaps for the first time Indian PMs pictures being used in a foreign election campaign. pic.twitter.com/yjZmqrmgSu — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 28, 2019

Not just the video, the Likud party has used a picture of Modi and Netanyahu as a huge banner which hangs atop its headquarters.

While the Likud party headquarters has a large picture of Netanyahu meeting with PM Modi on one side, other two side are covered with pictures of Netanyahu meeting with Trump and Putin respectively.

This is perhaps for the first time Indian PM's pictures being used in a foreign election campaign particularly in West Asia.

Isreal will be holding another polls on September 17 after no party was able to get majority or cobble up a coalition in the general elections in April.

Netanyahu was one of the first leaders to congratulate Modi after his election victory in May. Lauding PM Modi's mandate he said, "the election results further reaffirm your leadership of the world's largest democracy.".

Netanyahu is expected to visit India in September. He had visited India in January 2018 to commemorate 25 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.