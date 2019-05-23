Pilibhit Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 UP: BJP's Varun Gandhi wins by 2,55,627 votes

Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency

BJP's Varun Gandhi is pitted against SP's Hemraj Verma in Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency. The Congress has not fielded a candidate from here and has left the seat for its ally Apna Dal. Shivpal Singh Yadav's Pragateesheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) has fielded Haneef Mansoori.

The constituency went to polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha election on April 23.

Election Results 2019

Feroze Varun Gandhi (BJP) - 704549 (59.38%), Hemraj Verma (SP) - 448922 (37.83%)

Constituency profile

Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 80 in Uttar Pradesh, was won in 2014 by BJP’s Maneka Gandhi who has represented the seat in Lok Sabha six times, first winning it in 1989 on a Janata Dal ticket. Since first winning from Pilibhit, Gandhi has lost only one election in 1991 when BJP's Parashuram defeated her in the elections held in the backdrop of Ramjanmabhoomi movement.

In 2009, she vacated the seat for her son Varun Gandhi who was making his political debut. Varun, who was even sent to jail for hate speech during the election campaigning, won with a margin of 2.8 lakh votes. Varun had allegedly made inflammatory remarks against Muslims in his speeches at public meetings in Pilibhit during the 2009 Lok Sabha election campaign.

Pilibhit constituency is synonymous with Maneka Gandhi, having sent her to Lok Sabha six times - twice as Janata Dal candidate, twice as independent and twice as a BJP candidate. This time, With Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party uniting against the BJP, it will be interesting to see if Varun Gandhi, pitted against SP's Hemraj Verma, will be able to retain his family's bastion.

The Parliamentary constituency comprises five legislative assembly segments - Baheri, Barkhera, Bisalpur, Pilibhit and Puranpur.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

In the last parliamentary elections in 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in the state, securing 42.63 per cent of the votes. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two more. The Samajwadi Party had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat but secured 19.77 per cent votes. The Congress registered wins on two UP seats in 2014, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.

UP is facing a triangular battle between the BJP, the Congress and BSP-SP-RLD alliance. Under the alliance's seat-sharing formula, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on 38 Lok Sabha seats of the total 80 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on 37 seats and the Chaudhary Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on three seats. The alliance has left two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).