Photographer Aldric Alexander's passion for cars led him to work with big automobile brands

Henry Novak once said, "Follow your heart, it knows the way." Do you believe in this quote? Well, if you don't...we have a very inspiring story to share that will change your stance. Meet Aldric Alexander, a 23-year-old young mind who is ceaselessly following his passion and chasing his dreams.

He is a photographer who loves shooting magnificent and jaw-dropping cars. He has been doing this for over five years now. But the story behind reclaiming his passion for the profession goes back to his adolescence. Aldric is a huge motorhead and cherished visiting the malls to spot cars! At an age when the majority of kids rushed to game zones or multiplexes, this young boy spent 5–6 hours spotting cars practicing his photography

With a Nikon D3200 in his hand and loads of excitement in his heart, he visited the mall every weekend to click the cars and post them on Instagram. Aldric kept up with his passion. It was in 2015 when he took a picture of a Porsche Panamera wrapped in full gold chrome and posted it on Instagram, tagging the owner. Who later called him to take some more pictures of his car, and boom! Aldric marked his foray!!!

Remembering his first-ever break, he gets gushy and says, "That was the greatest message ever, and ever since that day, I have never left my passion for cars. It still feels like a dream."

At the age of 21, Aldric Alexander laid the foundation of his own production company called 'Aldric A Productions.' He has done shoots for various brands like Porsche Middle East, Ferrari Middle East, Audi Middle East, Jeep Middle East, Bugatti UAE, Fiat Middle East, Polestar Dubai, Dubai Police and many more . Aldric Alexander's Instagram speaks volumes about his passion for photography and fervour for cars.

"Photography came as a hobby at first, but now it has become my full time job. And I'm loving every part of it! I have met several high-profile and delightful people on my journey. Being part of multiple events, I now aim that my passion leads me to a great stature," says Aldric Alexander about his journey. We hope that he finds more and more success in the near future!

