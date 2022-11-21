Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Photographer Aldric Alexander's passion for cars led him to work with big automobile brands

Aldric Alexander is a photographer who loves shooting magnificent and jaw-dropping cars

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 07:56 AM IST

Photographer Aldric Alexander's passion for cars led him to work with big automobile brands
Photographer Aldric Alexander's passion for cars led him to work with big automobile brands

Henry Novak once said, "Follow your heart, it knows the way." Do you believe in this quote? Well, if you don't...we have a very inspiring story to share that will change your stance. Meet Aldric Alexander, a 23-year-old young mind who is ceaselessly following his passion and chasing his dreams.

He is a photographer who loves shooting magnificent and jaw-dropping cars. He has been doing this for over five years now. But the story behind reclaiming his passion for the profession goes back to his adolescence. Aldric is a huge motorhead and cherished visiting the malls to spot cars! At an age when the majority of kids rushed to game zones or multiplexes, this young boy spent 5–6 hours spotting cars practicing his photography

With a Nikon D3200 in his hand and loads of excitement in his heart, he visited the mall every weekend to click the cars and post them on Instagram. Aldric kept up with his passion. It was in 2015 when he took a picture of a Porsche Panamera wrapped in full gold chrome and posted it on Instagram, tagging the owner. Who later called him to take some more pictures of his car, and boom! Aldric marked his foray!!!

Remembering his first-ever break, he gets gushy and says, "That was the greatest message ever, and ever since that day, I have never left my passion for cars. It still feels like a dream."

At the age of 21, Aldric Alexander laid the foundation of his own production company called 'Aldric A Productions.' He has done shoots for various brands like Porsche Middle East, Ferrari Middle East, Audi Middle East, Jeep Middle East, Bugatti UAE, Fiat Middle East, Polestar Dubai, Dubai Police and many more . Aldric Alexander's Instagram speaks volumes about his passion for photography and fervour for cars.

"Photography came as a hobby at first, but now it has become my full time job. And I'm loving every part of it! I have met several high-profile and delightful people on my journey. Being part of multiple events, I now aim that my passion leads me to a great stature," says Aldric Alexander about his journey. We hope that he finds more and more success in the near future!

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
All you need to know about Rishi Sunak's love story, family, children
IAS Tina Dabi administers THIS oath to officers in Jaisalmer, see pictures
XXX, Mirzapur, Sacred Games: Hindi web shows that created controversies due to their bold content
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal become parents to twins
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.