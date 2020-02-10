PFI planning to hold anti-CAA, NRC protests at 5000 places, claims intel report

The Popular Front of India (PFI) which has been in news over its alleged involvement in the violence during the recent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), has again planned massive protests though its political wing SDPI, an intelligence report has said.

According to the report that was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs, PFI has chalked out strategies to organise massive protests against the CAA, NRC and the National Population Register (NPR) at more than 5000 places, along with a door-to-door campaign.

Named 'Kaagaz nahi dikhayenge' (Won't show papers), the campaign is aimed at instigating people and asking them not to show any papers for the upcoming government exercise for updating the NPR, the report said.

The report further stated that the impact of this protest is also visible. In some areas of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, reports are coming in that Muslims are not cooperating with the government officials.

Muslim organisations have staged protests at over 2300 places in the past few days. Of these, Kerala so far witnessed 587 incidents, followed by 221 in West Bengal, 202 in Uttar Pradesh, 221 in Tamil Nadu, 201 in Maharashtra, 118 in Andhra Pradesh, 105 in Telangana, 100 in Karnataka, 87 in Rajasthan, 77 in Delhi, 71 in Madhya Pradesh, 48 in Gujarat and 45 in Bihar, the report added.

Massive protests erupted across the country against the CAA and NRC. Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested 108 members of PFI. All of them were allegedly involved in the violence that broke out during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a senior official said.

In December 2019, Uttar Pradesh Police sought a ban on the PFI, suspecting the organisation's complicity in the statewide violent protests against the CAA.