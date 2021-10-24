Headlines

Petrol, diesel prices rise for 5th day straight, hit all-time high - Check rates in your city

The fuel prices increased on Sunday as the rate of petrol and diesel hit a fresh all-time high after increasing by 35 paise per litre

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 24, 2021, 09:52 AM IST

For the fifth consecutive day, the fuel prices increased on Sunday as the rate of petrol and diesel hit a fresh all-time high after increasing by 35 paise per litre. 

The price of petrol in the national capital Delhi now costs Rs 107.59 per litre while the price of diesel now costs Rs 96.32 per litre. Meanwhile, in India's financial capital, Mumbai, petrol now costs Rs 113.46 per litre while diesel costs Rs 104.38 per litre, which is the highest among all metro cities. 

Petrol costs Rs 104.52 per litre in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai, while diesel costs Rs 100.59. Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 108.11 per litre and diesel costs Rs 99.43 per litre. 

The steep rise in fuel prices comes amid unrelenting hikes in international oil prices, pushing the pump rates across the nation. 

The petrol price has crossed Rs 100 mark in major cities while the rate of diesel has crossed that level in over a dozen states. 

Amid this rise, the price of petrol is 33 percent more than the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), which is sold to airlines. ATF costs  Rs 79,020.16 per kilolitre or Rs 79 per litre in Delhi. 

To protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel, Congress will organise a massive agitation from November 14 till November 29. 

“We are going to have continuous agitation against rising petrol and diesel prices, massive campaigns from November 14 till November 29”, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said.

