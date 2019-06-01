Trending#

World Cup 2019

Narendra Modi

Modi 2.0 Cabinet

Amit Shah

Virat Kohli

Technology

  1. Home
  2. India


Pension scheme for retail traders a landmark decision: Amit Shah

Amit Shah, who took oath as a central minister Thursday, also said in a series of tweets that farmers and poor have always been a priority for the Modi government.


Amit Shah

Photo: PTI

Share

Written By

PTI

Updated: Jun 1, 2019, 10:11 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday described as "landmark" the Modi government's decision to launch a new pension scheme for shopkeepers and retail traders.

Shah, who took oath as a central minister Thursday, also said in a series of tweets that farmers and poor have always been a priority for the Modi government.

"In its efforts to provide universal social security, the Modi government has taken a landmark decision and approved a new scheme, which assures all shopkeepers, retail traders and self-employed persons a minimum monthly pension of Rs 3000 per month after the age of 60 years," he tweeted.

Shah said as promised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the PM-Kisan Yojana to all farmers.

The Cabinet has also approved a new scheme "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Pension Yojana" to provide pension to crores of small and marginal farmers, he said.

"I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji for approving major changes in the PM's Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund. It reflects Modi government's sensitivity and commitment towards ensuring well-being of those who protect our nation against all odds," Shah tweeted. 