Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust to donate Rs 10 crore for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The Mahavir Temple Trust of Patna on Monday announced a donation of Rs 10 crore to Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"I am going to Ayodhya with a cheque of Rs 2 crore as a donation from Mahavir temple in Patna to the proposed Ram temple. We will donate a total Rs 10 crore for it in instalments." Kishore, Secretary of Mahavir Mandir Trust stated.

He said that the decision was made just after the Supreme Court verdict which ruled in favour of the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He also wants the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple to be made of gold-the expenses for which will be borne by the trust.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is likely to be ready by the year 2022, said a trustee of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirth Kshetra, Kameshwar Chaupal, in an exclusive interview to Zee News on Saturday.

In this regard, the first meeting among the members of the Ram Mandir Trust is likely to take place in New Delhi on February 19, Kameshwar Chaupal informed, adding that the members of the trust will reach the national capital on February 18 for this purpose.

The meeting was earlier supposed to have taken place in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

In the meeting, the process to construct the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, will be discussed. The date to commence the process of temple construction is also likely to be finalised on the same day.

According to Chaupal, the 67-acre land will first be metered and levelled, and then the foundation stone will be laid. The construction of the temple will take place on a highly auspicious day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be asked to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple, the trustee informed.

On February 5, PM Modi had announced in the Parliament that the Centre is setting up an independent trust named Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra trust to finalise the details for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.